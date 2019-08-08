Clear
BREAKING NEWS Victim in Rochester shooting was hit multiple times, remains in critical condition Full Story

Field of Dreams to host MLB game between Yankees and White Sox

FILE - In this undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. It's been 30 years since the film was released. (AP Photo)

It will be the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Iowa.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 9:28 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

Major League Baseball is going to build it — and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa.

The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees next summer at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday. The game is set for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, which is about 200 miles west of Chicago.

A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of 'Field of Dreams,'" Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

A video tweeted by MLB shows Yankees star Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella, Kevin Costner's character in the 1989 movie, if he was in heaven. Costner replies with one of the movie's iconic lines — "No, it's Iowa" — and Judge nods before trotting back into the corn beyond the outfield.

A pathway is being built through a cornfield that will take fans to the stadium. It will overlook the site where Costner's character carved a ballpark out of a field after a mysterious voice told him, "If you build it, he will come."

The right field wall will be broken up by windows to show the cornstalks beyond the wall, and the ballpark's design will honor old Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910-1990.

"'Field of Dreams' is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances. The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said.

The one-off game in Iowa is part of the sport's recent trend of hosting games outside of traditional ballparks and cities, such as the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and a matchup between Detroit and Kansas City in Omaha in June ahead of the College World Series.

The Yankees also took part in a two-game series in London against the rival Red Sox earlier this season.

The White Sox will be the home team for the game, which will be played on a Thursday and air nationally on Fox. The clubs will then have Friday off before resuming their series in Chicago.

You can find more information on the game here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Image

Tracking an Incredible Thursday

Image

Stolen ipads returned

Image

Feast celebration receives state grant

Image

Latest in SE Rochester shooting

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Community Events