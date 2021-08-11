Clear

Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut

FILE - Light stands from a baseball field being built near the Field of Dreams movie site, rear, are seen in Dyersville, Iowa, in this Friday, June 5, 2020, file photo.

About one-third of the crowd on Thursday is expected to be Iowa residents.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 6:12 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 6:15 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country’s cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball.

“Is this heaven?” the ghost of John Kinsella asked in the movie that inspired the game to be played Thursday between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees next to the actual site used in the 1989 film, which is maintained as a tourist attraction.

“No, it’s Iowa,” dutiful farmer Ray Kinsella — played by Kevin Costner — responded to his father with a smile before they played catch under the lights in the movie’s most poignant scene.

This week, the ball playing isn’t fiction.

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other long-ago players who took the field in the movie will be replaced by José Abreu and Aaron Judge.

The proud and quintessential Midwestern state, usually only in the spotlight every four years during presidential campaigns, will be hosting a Major League Baseball game for the first time when the White Sox and Yankees play at a temporary venue built for about 8,000 fans in tiny Dyersville — population “about 4,400, we’re hoping for in the next census,” said mayor Jim Heavens.

The event, part of MLB’s increased effort to grow the game by setting up shop in places without in-person access to the highest level of the sport, has been in the works for years. The original plan to play in 2020 was postponed when the coronavirus forced a shortened schedule at mostly empty ballparks, but if the White Sox, the Yankees or the Iowans became impatient then they were out of step with the spirit of the film.

“The one constant through all the years,” as the sage author Terence Mann declared to Ray Kinsella in the film, “has been baseball.”

Dyersville found its place on the map through the movie that starred Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan, but the sport has been entrenched in the town for more than a century. Commercial Club Park is where the team from Beckman Catholic High School and the local semipro club play, a spot as much at the heart of the community as the well-kept farms around it.

About one-third of the crowd on Thursday is expected to be Iowa residents.

“I see a lot of people as I travel around the state, and when they find out you’re from Dyersville, they all know about this MLB game,” Heavens said. “I think there’s a real element of pride in Iowa that MLB is coming. It’s kind of warmed my heart to see that the people of Iowa are so honored that this is happening.”

The original movie site was quickly deemed too small for a standard game, so the made-for-the-moment ballpark required removal of 30,000 cubic yards of material and the installation of 4,000 tons of sand and 2,000 tons of gravel. The bullpens were designed to mimic those at old Comiskey Park, the former home of the White Sox. There’s even a just-for-fun corn maze beyond right field.

This has been an especially hot and dry summer in this part of the country, so an irrigation system was installed to keep the prime crop in good shape for its time to shine on national TV — between 10 and 12 feet high.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t show up in the middle of August with brown corn,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer.

Just about everything about this event is unique.

“When we first heard that this game would happen, I think everybody had that kind of initial rush of ‘Oh, this is going to be amazing to be a part of this broadcast,’” said Brad Zager, executive vice president of production and operations for Fox Sports. “When you start looking at it, there are very few events that we get a chance to produce that there’s no blueprint for.”

Both teams will wear throwback uniforms harkening back to 1919, when Jackson played for the White Sox and was one of eight players banned for fixing the World Series. The history of that team is one of the many themes woven into a film that transcends sports.

The White Sox and Yankees were also the two favorite teams of the John Kinsella character in the movie, at different points of his life.

“I was an actor for 40 years, and nobody stops and asks me about the episodes of ‘ER’ that I did, but a certain amount of people look at me strangely from across the room and then come over and tell me some amazing story about how that movie changed their relationship with their dad,” said Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella. “All I did was take off my catcher’s mask and walk right in, so I’m grateful for my little piece in the whole puzzle.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 620591

Reported Deaths: 7798
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1290381811
Ramsey54083915
Dakota48040480
Anoka44012466
Washington28119299
Stearns23030228
St. Louis18538322
Scott17958139
Wright16763154
Olmsted13853104
Sherburne1230296
Carver1091549
Rice8402112
Clay835192
Blue Earth780944
Crow Wing700399
Kandiyohi684485
Chisago639755
Otter Tail602387
Benton593698
Goodhue494075
Douglas486081
Mower486034
Winona473452
Itasca469969
Isanti451168
McLeod443161
Morrison434062
Beltrami419963
Nobles414750
Steele408419
Polk394673
Becker393358
Lyon369654
Freeborn361436
Carlton360758
Pine342723
Nicollet338045
Mille Lacs318858
Brown311640
Le Sueur305428
Todd293433
Cass292633
Meeker272145
Waseca247723
Martin239233
Roseau214621
Wabasha21103
Hubbard202341
Dodge19833
Renville185946
Redwood180741
Houston180516
Cottonwood169024
Wadena167023
Fillmore165710
Faribault159520
Chippewa155539
Pennington155320
Sibley150010
Kanabec149829
Aitkin141937
Watonwan13779
Rock131419
Jackson124312
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116220
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108418
Koochiching97719
Stevens93511
Clearwater91417
Marshall90718
Lake85921
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6184
Grant6018
Lincoln5953
Mahnomen5699
Norman5639
Unassigned52193
Kittson49722
Red Lake4067
Traverse3905
Lake of the Woods3524
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and drier conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman attacked in her own home

Image

City offering free signs for new speed limit

Image

Iowa Census Data

Image

Peace Plaza 5 p.m. Version

Image

Man On The Loose - Woman Attacked

Image

Body found near train tracks

Image

New Art Sculpture installed for Heart of the City project

Image

How are you beating the heat?

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/11/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 8/11

Community Events