Field day in Ventura tackles tree troubles

VENTURA, Iowa - Experts from Iowa State University and Iowa DNR hosted a seminar at McIntosh Woods State Park to talk about how the forests are doing. The big problems are with invasive weeds and dying oak trees.

Oak trees are becoming vulnerable in Iowa because of disease, fungus, urbanization and extreme dry/wet weather cycles. Experts say you can tell if a tree is in distress by checking colors of the leaves and look for dead branches near the top of the tree. The best advice is to make sure your tree is getting plenty of water during those dry spells.

Buckthorn weeds are also causing big problems for forests and land owners. The invasive species spreads and chokes out other native plants by releasing a chemical that kills them. They can be destroyed by digging them up, using goats to eat them, or even by burning them up.