Fiddlehead Coffee Co. hosts a community blessing in their new space

The community is coming together to bless the new location of Fiddlehead.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Behind paper lined glass windows on Wednesday night, the Rochester community came together regardless of race, religion, or beliefs.


Fiddlehead Coffee Co. held a community blessing to bless their new space before opening instead of a traditional ribbon cutting.


Different religious leaders, members of the community, and many others filled the space with prayer, hugs, and laughter as one of the owners explained to KIMT his vision for the space.

He says we have enough trying to pull us apart right now with the state of our nation. “There are so many people and so many forces trying to divide us from each other and carve us up but we’re so much more than that. We’re united under a set of ideas as Americans, as coffee lovers, as people from Rochester, and we can put our differences aside for just a moment and share a conversation together and learn what we have in common first instead of what divides us and then move forward together.”


Fiddlehead will be a coffee bar and restaurant by day, and a cocktail bar by evening.

