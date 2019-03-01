Clear
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. aiming to make a more sustainable Med City, partnering with the best chef in the Midwest

Fiddlehead Coffee Co. hired a James Beard Award winning chef onto their team. They plan to show the Med City what sustainable and healthy foods look, and taste like.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester is now home to a James Beard Award winning chef, Paul Berglund. He joins the Med City after working in Minneapolis for years, in order to be closer to his fiance, and her little pup.

He is joining the Fiddlehead Coffee Co. team where they will focus on sustainability in the community. Chef Berglund says he's excited to be working in Southeast Minnesota. "There are a lot of really amazing farmers here in Southeast Minnesota. We're really blessed with a rich agricultural heritage here so I think they're really the heroes of this story to me so if I can just help to amplify their voices, I'll go home happy."

Co-owner Patrick Phelan tells KIMT sustainability is a very achievable goal, "Just by returning to best practices that were established hundreds of years ago and we're aiming to establish best practices so that Fiddlehead and the companies that Fiddlehead works with are sustainable for the next 200, 300 years."

Those best practices he's speaking of include using locally sourced foods, and rewarding farmers who restore our Earth and soil.
Chef Berglund says by doing this, we're raising a healthier community as a whole. "Through creating a more sustainable food system, we are nurturing the environment and the earth that we live on as well as our neighbors."

Fiddlehead is rolling out a new monthly event called 'Season & Place'. Chef Berglund will feature a multi-course meal that is made completely of ingredients that are locally sourced and in season. You can grab tickets to that here.

