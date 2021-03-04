Fiber optic network to be constructed in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - We've all likely been frustrated by trying to stream a show and your internet connection is less than stellar. For Mason City residents, a faster option is set to arrive as soon as this year.

During Tuesday night's meeting, city council approved an agreement with Indiana-based MetroNet, who is constructing a fiber optic network that will serve about 85% of homes and businesses within city limits. Not only would this include internet, but also TV and phone service.

With more people working from home as of late, market leader Albert Brand says that customers are looking for faster and more reliable internet service.

"People are realizing the need for bandwith, and the need for fiber connectivity. The existing lines that are in the ground that have been there for 30 years aren't sufficing everybody at home, using the internet all at the same time. We look for cities where there's a need, where we can help the community connect to fiber, get that better connection, in order to improve the work life, the home life, the school life, of people in each community."

In an age where there's more people using more bandwith, he says the benefit with fiber optic is that it's a line directly to your home, which increases reliability and speed, while also reducing buffering and long loading times.

"It's like you're on a highway and there's no one else in your lane. There's no traffic, you have that dedicated lane to yourself and go as fast as you want."

The project is currently in the design phase, and Brand expects to begin construction about late summer/early fall of this year.

MetroNet has also expanded into other markets in both Iowa and Minnesota, including Rochester, Mankato, the Quad Cities and Ames.