Fewer violations found in Minnesota's annual 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign in Minnesota saw fewer seat belt and child seat violations in 2019.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says law enforcement reported 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violations during the extra enforcement efforts between September 16 and 28. That compares to 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child seat violations during the 2018 campaign.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state took part in the extra enforcements, with the State Patrol in Rochester issuing the second highest number of seat belt citations in Greater Minnesota – 202.

The highest number of seat belt tickets in the state was issued by the St. Paul Police Department – 402.

The Department of Public Safety says:

• In the last five years, 18 children ages 0-7 have been killed in car crashes with only 39 percent of them being properly restrained.

• In the last five years, of the 17,237 children ages 0-7 that were properly restrained, 87 percent were not injured.

• Law enforcement cited 1,442 drivers in 2018 for failing to properly restrain their children.

• In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, the most since 2014 (106).

• Law enforcement cited 34,748 unbelted motorists in 2018, compared with 54,856 citations in 2014.

• The 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Survey shows 93.4 percent compliance for front seat occupants.