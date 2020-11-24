Fewer travelers will be at the Rochester International Airport during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday was the busiest day at U.S. airports since March 16th, so many airports are ramping up and preparing for thousands of passengers this week. But that's not necessarily the case at the Rochester International Airport.

RST is known for serving patient travelers more often than other type of travelers. In previous years, the airport actually has fewer travelers during holiday weeks because patients are staying home with their friends and family instead of traveling for medical care or business needs. The marketing and communications director, Tiana O'Connor, said they're anticipating that number to be even lower this year because of the pandemic.

In October, the airport had 12,000 passengers, that's only 35% of the number of travelers they had in October of 2019. O'Connor said it's hard to know an exact number for this week because some people are waiting just a few days before their travel day to actually book the flight. "Conditions continue to change that alter people's travel plans. Industry wide, people are waiting until about 4 to 5 days ahead of their actual travel to book tickets at this time," explained O'Connor. "So that means that those numbers are going to fluctuate really close in all the way up until those travel dates. People may be waiting to make decisions on whether they decide to travel or stay closer to home this year, so we'll see."

RST has had to cut expenses where they could and maintain the minimum financial expenses they need, in order to operate. If this is your first time traveling in an airport since the pandemic started, O'Connor has some advice. "We would definitely suggest that you travel with your hand sanitizer, wipes, your face mask, perhaps a thermometer. Make sure that you're taking care of yourself and only traveling when you feel well," explained O'Connor. TSA has also made some changes to some of its regulations, with a major one being that you can now have hand sanitizer in your carry on that weighs up to 12 ounces versus the normal 3 ounces. It's also advised you're checking in with your airline to see what restrictions they have in place as well as the state you're heading to.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, which is down from last year, but the holiday comes as the U.S. sets daily records for coronavirus cases. For some, that means getting COVID-19 tests before spending time with loved ones.