Fewer students are going into the education field following the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fewer students are choosing to go into the education field following the many challenges the pandemic brought on.

However, schools across the country are reporting more factors than just the pandemic for fewer education students. Those include early retirement and not high enough pay. Joel Traver, an Associate Professor at Winona State University, said pre-pandemic, the undergrad program had roughly 18 to 25 students in three different sections. He said as of now, they've only seen a decrease of about 15 students, which is below the nationwide average. "We're not exactly sure why there's a huge gap or chasm in the people that want to become teachers," explained Traver. "But we're here for them and our communities and our schools definitely need to find more teachers to work with students."

Traver said regardless of how many students they have, their number one priority remains the same: building a positive culture within the classroom and also with families out in the community. "When we try to recruit folks to go into becoming a teacher, we know that there's an art that can be learned to becoming a teacher," he explained. "But you really have to have that heart and that mind in working with students."

Right now, WSU-Rochester staff is looking at adjusting the program and curriculum to incorporate how to create engaging lessons and activities online.

A recent survey from Frontline Education found two out of three school districts reported having a teacher shortage. It also states this issue is expected to stretch into the fall.