Fewer students are enrolled at RPS this year and parents are still hesitant sending their children to school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In two weeks from today, Rochester Public School students will be heading back to the classroom for in-person learning and for some, it'll be the first time ever. However, the enrollment numbers for kindergartners are a little lower this year.

More than 1,100 students are registered for kindergarten this year at RPS, which is about a hundred fewer than last year. The executive director of finance, John Carlson, said they projected for small growth this year, but he explained parents are still on the fence about what to do with their children as those younger ones are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "I think that parents are paying attention. They want to know what's best for their kid and that might mean in-person learning for the majority. Or it might mean online for a few," said Carlson. "So, we're seeing both options and registrations in both. I do think that parents are trying to figure out what's best for their family."

For the ones in the classroom though, there are several precautions in place to keep them safe. "We're going to have plenty of mitigation protocols in place just like we did last year. We're going to be doing all the things that the leading health experts tell us to do," Carlson explained. "We also know that we have plenty of adults and teachers in our buildings that are there to build healthy relationships with our kids, so they're going to be well taken care of."

The interim superintendent Kent Pekel just announced on Friday that he recommends all students and staff should be required to wear a face covering inside RPS buildings this school year. Pekel also said the district will partner with the county to operate vaccine clinics at schools to increase vaccination rates among students, staff and the community. He invites the public to give their feedback Tuesday at the school board meeting.