Few young people in Cerro Gordo County have gotten COVID vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa – Failure to get vaccinated could mean some level of pandemic restrictions remain in place for months and years to come.

That was part of the message Wednesday from Brian Hanft of CG Public Health. He says it’s important for as many people to get a COVID-19 vaccination in order to prevent the spread of variant strains of the virus. Hanft pointed to the surge in coronavirus cases in Michigan as what could happen in Iowa.

No vaccine is currently approved for those 16 years old and under and Hanft says 70% of Cerro Gordo County residents between 16 and 29 have not been vaccinated. He says 56% of Cerro Gordo County residents between 30 and 49 have also not gotten the vaccine.

Hanft says vaccine clinics in the county are no longer filling up and anyone is invited to stop by without an appointment to get a shot. He also says when the COVID-19 is approved for young people, he can see it become something kids get routinely like the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that all of its pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to provide the option to walk in and receive the vaccine when it’s convenient for the recipient.