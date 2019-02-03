Clear
Few details being released on Highway 14 accident in Claremont

Several agencies were on scene including Minnesota State Patrol, Owatonna Fire, Claremont Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 10:52 PM

CLAREMONT, Minn. - Few details are being released in a Saturday night car accident on Highway 14.

Our reporter on scene says first responders were trying to extricate someone out of a vehicle.

