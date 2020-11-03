Fertilizer spill blamed for fish kill in northeast Iowa

WADENA, Iowa – A fertilizer spill caused a fish kill in northeast Iowa late Monday afternoon.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it responded to a truck rollover about two miles south of Wadena in Fayette County. About 40,000 pounds of fertilizers was being carried by the Nutrien Ag Solutions truck of West Union and an unknown amount entered a tributary of Brush Creek.

The DNR says investigators found dead fish and high ammonia levels in the stream. Nutrien Ag dammed the tributary, diverting the flow of clean water as they worked to clean up the spill. DNR says it is monitoring cleanup efforts and continuing an investigation.