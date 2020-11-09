Fertilizer plant overflows in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – A fertilizer plant has shut down after an unexplained discharge in Wright county.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it was called Friday about air pollution at the NuOrganics Clarion when they discovered overflow from a large storage tank had gone into a drainage ditch about six miles southeast of Clarion.

DNR staff collected samples of the ammonia-laden water for analysis and say low stream levels helped contained the contamination in pools and kept it from moving downstream into the Iowa river.

The DNR says NuOrganices hired a contractor who dammed the drainage ditch and recovered about 10,000 gallons of contamination water. The fertilizer plant shut down production as officials work to find the cause of the overflow.