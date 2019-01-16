Fence-crasher sentenced in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A driver who fled from police and smashed through a school fence gets probation.

Mitchell Bradley Miller, 25 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Austin police arrested him on January 28, 2018, after a chase through town that hit speeds of 40 to 50 miles an hour before Miller crashed through a fence at the Wescott Field Athletic Complex.

Miller was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and must do 20 hours of community work service.

As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property were dismissed.