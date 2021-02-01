Female officer with Rochester PD attacked; woman charged

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female officer with the Rochester Police Department was injured this weekend after being attacked.

The officer responded to a call for an intoxicated female in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. SE the night of Jan. 29.

The officer took Shauna George, 35, to detox. George said she was going to light a cigarette in the backseat, and that's when the officer pulled over to take it from her.

Police said George started kicking and punching the officer.

She is facing charges of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.

The officer had swelling and redness on her face but no serious injuries.