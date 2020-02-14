Felony charges filed in Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision

OSAGE, Iowa – More serious charges have now been filed in a Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision.

Ronald Joseph Mayer, 66 of Riceville, was initially arrested for OWI after the crash on February 7 in the 4500 block of Walnut Avenue.

The Iowa State Patrol says Mayer’s 2007 Jeep Cherokee smashed into the buggy driven by Christian Bontreger of Riceville.

Bontreger was taken to May Clinic in Rochester for treatment of serious head and leg injuries.

A Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy says there was a smell of alcohol coming from Mayer and that he admitted to have a couple of glasses of vodka and 7Up. Court documents state Mayer’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash measured between .135 and .143, both far above the legal limit.

Mayer has now been charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he has a previous OWI conviction in June 2009.

In Iowa, serious injury by vehicle is a class “D” felony punishable by up to five years in prison.