Feeling stressed transitioning back into the office?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As you're heading back to work after working from home for a few weeks, there will likely be some stress, especially in the first few days. Whether it's about your job or fears of getting sick.

KIMT spoke with the Director of Clinical Services at Family Service Rochester, Ashleigh Dowis and she said it's okay to have some mixed feelings about heading back to work, in fact it's actually normal. "There may be some excitement, there may be some stress, some worry, even fear I think are totally normal responses to what has been going on," explained Dowis. "We live in an unknown time right now."

It's the little things you can do that will help you get through the transition, such as getting back on a normal sleeping routine, eating regularly again and just focus on the things you can control. Dowis said those things are the foundation to helping you manage stress during this time. She explained it's important you really take the time throughout your day to decompress if you can. "I think that's really where we have to give ourselves some time after work to do self care or prepare for work," said Dowis. "If we're predicting we're going to have a variety of feelings, planning around that with the things that we can control to prevent those feelings being unmanageable."

If you're feeling overwhelmed and it seems like those things aren't working, Dowis recommends reaching out to your support system or she said you can always go to Family Service Rochester for that support. She explained the earlier you address the stress you're feeling, the earlier you'll be able to get back on a normal routine.