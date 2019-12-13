Feeling off? It's Friday the 13th

MASON CITY, Iowa - For most, Friday the 13th means very little, but some supertitious folks might think twice before making any big plans today.
KIMT News 3 spoke with several holiday shoppers about the 13th. Ventura resident Tiffani Ward said, "I'm not superstitious, so even a black cat doesn't frighten me. You know it doesn't bother me to go out on the 13th and go shopping."
Friday the 13th superstition could have a biblical origin. In stories from the Middle Ages, the Last Supper had the 12 Apostles, plus Jesus, making for an unlucky 13 people. The next day, Good Friday, was when Jesus was crucified.
History has also had a few unlucky events that happened on Friday the 13th. During World War II, Buckingham Palace was bombed by the Germans on that day. More recently rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed on a Friday the 13th back in 1996.
