Feeling digitally burnt out is a growing problem during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a year since most of our everyday activities have turned virtual. We rely on computers, tablets and smartphones now, more than ever before, so feelings of digital burnout are common.

That includes working, going to school and meeting with loved ones through a screen. Ellen Kehr with the Blue Zones Project Albert Lea said taking away a lot of the interactions we used to have is what's making us feel digitally fatigued. With that comes the feeling of anxiety or depression. "Often times we talk about what something is, but we don't talk about how it feels," she explained. "And we say this creates depression and anxiety. How it feels is why it creates depression and anxiety."

Kehr rcommends a few things to help bring that sense of normalcy back. Leave your work for when you're actually on the clock. That means when you turn off the computer at night,don't turn it back on. Next, there's no need to respond to a phone call or email right away. Finally, connect face-to-face. Kehr said that doesn't have to be with other people - it just means be in the moment with something other than a screen. "And really put that effort into as much face-to-face as you can manage," she explained. "Because that's going to start bringing back the sensory, the other feelings of engagement that we have when we're with people instead of just connecting the way we are right now."

Kehr argued doing everything virtually during the pandemic has turned into a habit for most of us, but it's up to us to not let that continue on afterwards.