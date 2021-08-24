Feeling anxious or nervous before the first day of school is normal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now is the time to get students back on a routine so they can feel prepared before the first day of school.

There is still some uncertainty heading into this school year. No one knows 100% what's going to happen a month down the road and that brings on even more stress or concerns for both students and parents.

Heather Geerts with Zumbro Valley Health Center said it's normal to feel that way and luckily, there are things you can start doing now to prepare for the first day. "I think just saying we will do whatever we can do to make it as safe as possible," she explained. "To stay positive. Really let them know how much fun they're going to have. They're going to see their friends again. They're going to have activities again."

Once students are back in the classroom, they can become overwhelmed after not being in the building for nearly two years. Geerts said teachers are going to be in the same boat, though. So, they're going to have activities the students can do to calm their nerves. She said it also helps if students bring something small to school that reminds them of home. "Some little memento that can kind of ground them during the middle of the day, lets them know you're thinking of them and helps them kind of relax," explained Geerts.

It's important for parents to remember you have to take care of yourself during these stressful times because if you don't, you'll find it difficult to take care of others. If your child's symptoms of anxiety or stress become severe or persistent, don't hesitate to reach out to your family doctor.