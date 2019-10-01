Clear
Feehan says he'll challenge Hagedorn again in Minnesota's 1st District

Republican Jim Hagedorn (left) and Democrat Dan Feehan. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Hagedorn edged Feehan by about a half-percentage point for the seat Tim Walz left for his successful run for governor.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:06 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Dan Feehan says he's running again for Congress in southern Minnesota after narrowly losing to Republican Jim Hagedorn last year.

Democratic strategists consider Feehan their best bet to flip a Minnesota district next year. Feehan is an Army veteran who served in Iraq, taught grade school and worked in the Obama administration as an acting assistant secretary of defense.

Hagedorn aligned himself with President Donald Trump during his campaign and has stood by the president since then. He told a town hall meeting in La Crescent on Monday that Democrats are recklessly exploring impeachment of Trump for allegedly pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rival.

