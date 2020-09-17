Feehan, Hagedorn Trade Barbs As Election Day Looms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Salvos fired by both sides. As Congressman Jim Hagedorn faces questions over a campaign controversy, his challenger Dan Feehan isn't holding back.

The two candidates for Minnesota's first congressional district traded barbs following a visit to the Mayo Clinic by Dan Feehan, in which he heaped praise on the organization for their role in combatting COVID-19. But during an interview with KIMT News 3 following his tour of facilities, Feehan also took a swipe at his Republican rival.

"I, on behalf of Southern Minnesotans, am angry, continue to be angry, and deeply unsatisfied with the extent of honesty and forthrightness coming from Congressman Hagedorn," Feehan said when asked about Hagedorn's use of franked mail. "He has hidden, he has lied on this issue, and we have no idea where upwards of nearly a half-million dollars of our taxpayer money is. We don't know."

Congressman Hagedorn has come under fire for his use of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to send post cards and advertisements to voters, known as franked mail, earlier this year. It was also revealed a large portion of printing expenses associated with Hagedorn's franked mail went to a company owned by one of his staffers.

Feehan went on to criticize an internal report commissioned by Hagedorn, which found no wrongdoing on the congressman's part.

"He commissioned his own attorney to say that nothing happened here. I don't know of any system in which an accused or a criminal is allowed to investigate themselves and say 'nothing happened here,'" Feehan continued. "And I really believe an honest, transparent, and impartial process has to go forward to investigate the extent of corruption with Congressman Hagedorn."

Congressman Hagedorn, however, did not let Feehan's comments go unanswered.

The incumbent representative told KIMT News 3, “Dan’s phony outrage over an issue we fixed and self-reported to the House demonstrates a strategy of dodging discussion of his own left wing positions that are at odds with southern Minnesotans."

Hagedorn added, “Dan is the hand-picked puppet of Nancy Pelosi who favors open borders, gun confiscation, Green New Deal extremism, late-term abortion and government run medical care schemes that will devastate our hospitals and hurt our economy.”

Neither candidate is shying away from confrontation as voters begin casting absentee ballots tomorrow.