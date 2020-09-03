Feehan Convenes Law Enforcement Experts for Listening Session

ROCHESTER, Minn. - DFL congressional candidate Dan Feehan sat down with a group of current and former law enforcement officials to disucss police-community relations.

Many participants in the roundtable disucssion agreed that legislators need to do more to invest in communities. Suggested actions included funding early education, mental health programs, and other innitiatives more comprehensively.

"The idea that you can fund law enforcement and not everything else in the community doesn't hold any water," said Roger Peterson, former Chief of Police at the Rochester Police Department.

Feehan himself says he believes most people in Southern Minnesota are supportive of law enforcement, but maintains congress needs to take more action to support communities.