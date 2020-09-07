Feehan Convenes Labor Day Listening Session with Union Leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - DFL congressional candidate Dan Feehan gathered a group of local labor leaders to commemorate Labor Day.

Panelist took time to honor the history of the holiday, and underscore ways today's labor force could be better supported.

"Many, many people have died fought and died for the rights we have nowadays," said Josh Kalina, Apprenticeship Coordinator at Iron Workers Union Local No. 512. "The eight-hour workday, vacation time, sick pay - all through the blood of workers."

Participants also shared their top priorities to improve worker rights this year. Pommela Wegmann, President of the Southeast Minnesota Labor Council, says it is critical that elected leaders pass the HEROES act, which would provide financial support for workers in industries severely impacted by the pandemic.

"We're hoping to work with the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate and the administration to pass this really, really important piece of legislation, the HEROES act, which would not only support workers and their families, but businesses, and stimulate the economy," Wegmann said.

Other labor leaders urged legislators to fund transportation and infrastructure projects, as well as broadband access for rural communities.