Feeding some hungry workers

MASON CITY, Iowa - The cleanup continues from last week's winter storm, and many linemen are still working on restoring electrical service and repairing infrastructure.

With not much time to spare to eat, the Blue Heron Bar & Grill is stepping in to help.

It was a busy Sunday morning for owners Mike and Vickie Lau and their staff, as they were turning out sandwiches for around 70 hungry linemen. They're no strangers to feeding many people, as they fed the entire Rochester Grizzlies hockey team earlier this year. But this by far is their biggest take out order.

"Started at 50, went to 60, now we're at 70 for lunch today, so...200 people?," Vickie said.

Feeding all the linemen on Saturday put a pause on serving up regular lunch and dinner orders. But the customers didn't mind it one bit.

"A couple of the customers said 'please go ahead and do that because those are the guys fixing my lines'. They had come in for lunch because they had no power, and were helping the guys helping them. Full circle."

"We don't do any kind of catering or anything like that, but when we were called, we thought that was the least we could do to help the community out."

While the restaurant will be closed Monday, they've already received a request to serve lunch again for the linemen on Tuesday.