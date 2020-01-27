Clear
Feds want reports of trains blocking roads

The Federal Railroad Administration has set up a website where you can report trains that are tying up traffic.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's probably the most frustrating thing drivers have to face. Being stopped at railroad tracks.

In places like Mason City where there's lots of crossings, it's pretty common to have to wait at the crossing arm while the train slowly rumbles by. Most of the people we spoke with off camera said they wish something could be done about it. Now you can make your voice heard.

The Federal Railroad Administration has launched a website, where you can report train blockages. The agency will use the information to study these railroad crossings and try to determine what solution can be taken. In the state of Iowa, it is illegal for a train to block a road for more than ten minutes. Train operators can be fined. 

