Feds send team to evaluate Minnesota's coronavirus response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal COVID-19 response team provided suggestions on how to improve Minnesota's response to the pandemic during a Friday morning briefing.

The team was sent by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and arrived earlier this week.

Minneapolis was singled out by White House COVID-19 task force members as one of 11 locations that need an aggressive response.

The city's positive infection rate exceeds the state's, which has seen a rise in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

