Feds seized enough fentanyl in Iowa in 2020 to kill 4.5 million people

OMAHA, Nebraska – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it seized nine kilograms of fentanyl from Iowa communities in 2020, enough to provide fatal doses for 4,500,000 people.

“Last year in Iowa, we seized more lethal doses of fentanyl than there are people within the state,” says Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King. “We’ve seen a jump in fentanyl and counterfeit pills across our five state Division and we want to make people aware of the fact that pills purchased off of the street should be considered incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal. The makers of counterfeit pills are not careful or precise in their measurements. One pill may have 1 milligram of fentanyl, while another from the same batch may have 3 milligrams, or enough to kill a person. The only prescription medication people should be taking is one that comes directly from a pharmacy or licensed physician.”

The DEA says its agents also took an estimated $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine and marijuana off the streets of Iowa in 2020 and cocaine seizures were up 70 percent from 2019.

The DEA Omaha Division is a five state territory that includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota as well as counties along the western border of Illinois and Wisconsin.