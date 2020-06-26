Feds issue warning about fake face mask cards

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota is warning the public about an ongoing fraud regarding face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says there have been phony internet posts, flyers, and cards distributing claiming that people are exempted from any requirement to wear a face mask. MacDonald says these statements are not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Official information on the Americans with Disabilities Act can be found by clicking here. For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).

Example of the phony card. Provided by the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.