Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Feds accuse former Des Moines sports radio host of fraud

Martin Tirrell

An April trial has been scheduled for a former Des Moines sports radio host who's accused of defrauding people out of $1.5 million.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:15 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An April trial has been scheduled for a former Des Moines sports radio host who's accused of defrauding people out of $1.5 million.

U.S. District Court records say Martin "Marty" Tirrell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of bank fraud, two of wire fraud, one of mail fraud and one of access device fraud. His trial is set to begin April 1 in Des Moines. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Des Moines Register reports that Tirrell had hosted talk shows for years and appeared on Mediacom's local cable shows.

The court documents say he told investors in 2016 and 2017 that he would buy sports tickets and resell them at profits they could share. He originally paid them back and provided them with VIP access to events. But prosecutors say Tirrell eventually began using the investors' money on personal items or to pay back other people who'd invested.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking more wind, cold, and blowing snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage storms to third at state duals

Image

Tracking blowing snow for Valentine's Day

Image

Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Community Events