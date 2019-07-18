Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Feds accuse Iowa nurse of prescription drug scheme

Federal authorities have accused a nurse of fraudulently obtaining painkillers from her patients in eastern Iowa.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:00 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a nurse of fraudulently obtaining painkillers from her patients in eastern Iowa.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Katie Boll, of Manchester, is charged with 13 counts of acquiring controlled substances by fraud, deception or subterfuge in 2018 and one count of tampering with a consumer product. Prosecutors say she used mouthwash to dilute liquid morphine, resulting in injury to a patient.

U.S. District Court records say Boll's pleaded not guilty. Her trial in Cedar Rapids is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

Authorities say Boll was a nurse for the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester when she schemed to acquire hydrocodone, morphine and other painkillers from at least 14 patients in her care.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Image

Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

Image

Austin Bruins hold training camp

Image

RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Image

SAW: Lukas Wogen

Image

Salvation Army closing North location in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Image

B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

Image

Heat affects livestock at Fair

Community Events