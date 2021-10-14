Feds accept bankruptcy plan of Winona-Rochester Diocese

WINONA, Minn. – The bankruptcy reorganization plan of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester has been accepted by federal authorities.

The plan provides a trust fund of up to $28,656,000 to compensate survivors of sexual abuse that happened within the Diocese. The trust fund will be created out of Diocese assets and insurance coverage.

“I welcome today’s announcement. I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese,” says Bishop John M. Quinn. “My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on Nov. 30, 2018, and since then has worked toward an agreement with abuse survivors for a resolution of all sexual abuse claims against the Diocese and non-diocesan Catholic entities within the Diocese.

The order confirming the Diocese’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization is available on the Diocesan website at https://www.dowr.org/reorganization/index.html.

“This Plan of Reorganization represents the culmination of several years of respectful negotiations among all the parties involved,” says Bishop Quinn. “It is our responsibility to assist survivors of sexual abuse with this financial settlement. In addition, we remain committed to the ongoing process of restorative justice. Jesus Christ started his ministry by healing others, and the Church is called to continue that ministry.”