Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Feds: Man charged with killing 3 in Iowa had been deported twice

Authorities say a Guatemala man charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two children had been deported twice from the U.S. and is believed to be in the country illegally.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:15 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Guatemala man charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two children had been deported twice from the U.S. and is believed to be in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night that 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana gave Des Moines police a false name, Marvin Esquivel-Lopez.

Shawn Neudauer, an ICE spokesman, says Escobar-Orellana was deported in 2010 and again in 2011. In 2010, he was convicted of illegal entry into the U.S.

He's accused of shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. Police say he had been living at the family's home and that they found no evidence that he had a personal relationship with the victims.

Court records don't list an attorney who might comment on Escobar-Orellana's behalf.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Image

Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

Image

Austin Bruins hold training camp

Image

RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Image

SAW: Lukas Wogen

Image

Salvation Army closing North location in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Image

B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

Image

Heat affects livestock at Fair

Community Events