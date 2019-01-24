Federal workers can ride the bus for free in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Federal workers who’ve lost a paycheck due to the partial government shutdown can now ride for free on Rochester Public Transit.
The City Council has authorized the free rides on all fixed-route RPT and ZIPS dial-a-ride paratransit services. Federal employees simply need to show their federal ID to the driver when boarding and tell them they wish to take advantage of the no-fare offer.
RPT says the free rides will continue until the shutdown ends or additional action is taken by the council.
