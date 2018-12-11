Clear

Federal trial set in Minnesota mosque attack

Three Illinois men face hate crime charges.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three members of an Illinois militia group accused of bombing a Minnesota mosque will have their federal cases consolidated for trial in Minnesota.

Michael Hari, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris were arrested in March in connection with last year's explosion at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. No one was injured in the attack.

The men face federal hate crime charges. After their arrests, authorities say McWhorter told FBI agents that they wanted to scare Muslims out of the country.

They are also charged with federal crimes in Illinois, including the attempted bombing of an abortion clinic.

The Star Tribune reports Morris pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul. His attorney tells The Associated Press the plea speaks for itself and he had no further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Image

7 Arrested After Home Searched

Image

Public hearing on construction project

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Community Events