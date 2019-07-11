Federal sentence for illegal Mason City gun buy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Illegally buying weapons from a Mason City gun store lands a man in federal prison.
Braiden Robert William Despenas was sentenced Thursday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to two years and nine months behind bars, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a drug user and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm.
Authorities say Despenas bought four pistols and a rifle from Hart Brothers South between October 2017 and May 2018, lying each time about being a marijuana user.
