Federal regulators looking to simplify suicide prevention hotline

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 people commit suicide each day.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 people commit suicide each day. This has compelled federal regulators to simplify the suicide prevention hotline.

Everyone knows in an emergency you call 911, but the suicide hotline number can be as long as 10 digits.
A study conducted by the federal communications commission found long numbers can be overwhelming.
Federal regulators want to simplify the number to three digits 988.
Sean Kinsella National Alliance on Mental Illness also known as Nami's says the idea is fantastic but believes Minnesota isn't set up to make it work because of state budget cuts.

"In the event of a mental health crisis you will call 988 is the number that is being proposed,” Kinsella said. “The problem with that is in the state of Minnesota we have no provider that is contracted as a referral source for the national suicide prevention lifeline so calls are being directed to other states."

He says Minnesota lawmakers need to take a closer look at mental health.

