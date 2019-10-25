Federal prison sentence follows Hancock County arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Hancock County arrest for a stolen gun is sending a man to federal prison.
Aric Gail Dunn, 26 of Webster City, was pulled over while driving on U.S. Highway 18 near Britt on December 17, 2018. Officers say two loaded handguns were found in a box behind the driver’s seat and one had been reported stolen.
State charges against Dunn were eventually dismissed to make way for his federal prosecution and Dunn pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has now been sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
