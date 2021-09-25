Federal prison for woman who embezzled from North Iowa church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Embezzling over $270,000 from a Mason City church is sending a woman to prison.

Melissa Noland pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.

Court documents state Noland was hired in August 2014 by First United Methodist Church in Mason City as a financial records keeper. Prosecutors say Noland stole or otherwise misappropriated $274,222.09 from church accounts between January 2015 and January 2019.

Investigators say Noland wrote checks to herself, directly depositing money into her accounts, and used church funds to pay credit card debts and for her personal internet service.

Noland has now been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She must also pay $274,222.09 in restitution to First United Methodist Church.