Federal prison for Rockford man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Rockford man is going to federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Duane Richard Fisher, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to 15 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

Law enforcement says it found a vehicle registered to Fisher’s girlfriend in rural Rockford in March 2018. There was a loaded rifle inside the vehicle and Fisher was found hiding in some nearby woods. He initially claimed to be looking for deer antlers but Fisher eventually admitted the rifle was his.

Fisher was convicted of felonies in 2001, 2015, and 2018 and pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.