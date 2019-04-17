Clear
Federal prison for Mitchell County man who stole trade secrets

Sent DuPont computer files to a competitor.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A St. Ansgar man is sentenced to federal prison for stealing trade secrets and lying to the FBI.

Josh Harry Isler, 55, received three years and six months in Cedar Rapids Federal Court Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in July 2018, admitting that while an employee of DuPont in 2013 he accepted a job with a competitor and stole trade secrets from DuPont. According to the plea agreement, the competitor offered Isler a new car and a significantly higher salary, despite the fact that Isler had been underperforming and struggling to understand basic concepts while employed by DuPont.

Federal authorities say Isler downloaded and sent to the competitor numerous computer files which included test, yield, and pricing information for DuPont products and customers.

“The theft of intellectual property is not only unfair, it is a serious crime with serious consequences,” says United States Attorney Peter E. Deegan, Jr. “Those who steal trade secrets seek to gain an unfair advantage over their victims and, in the process, their greedy acts damage our economy and stifle technological development. My office will continue to prosecute those who steal secrets from companies in the Northern District of Iowa.”

After serving his prison term, Isler will spend three years on supervised release.

