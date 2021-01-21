Federal mandate would require masks at airports and on public transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Among President Joe Biden’s burst of executive orders is one aimed at ensuring safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden’s order would make wearing a mask at airports a federal mandate which would leave little wiggle room for passengers to argue about their rights.

The order would also apply to ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportation.

Travelers from abroad may also have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before departing fore the U.S. and quarantine once they arrive.

RST says staff are hopeful any changes will be a positive move for airlines by putting standards in place that will help with consistency and protect travelers while making them feel safer while flying.

Marketing and communications manager Tiana O’Connor explained, “We don't know what those requirements will be and if they'll be burdensome to any travelers at this time but we're hopeful that with any new requirement that comes out there will be some really good guidance on how that will be implemented and hopefully enough lead time for airports and airlines to all get prepared for that change.”

RST says more guidelines come down employees will make sure to work with passengers so they can stay informed and don’t get bumped from their flights.

Currently all U.S. carriers do have some sort of requirement for passengers to cover their faces as do many airports and transit systems.