Federal loans available for IA/MN small businesses hurt by coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Small businesses in Minnesota and Iowa are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Small businesses across Minnesota are putting the health of their neighbors before their bottom line,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This assistance will help our state’s businesses recover from the economic hardship caused by COVID-19.”

The Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing during the pandemic.

Both Governor Walz in Minnestoa and Governor Kim Reynolds in Iowa submitted requests for this federal assistance.

