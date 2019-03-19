Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Federal lawsuit against Tree Town founders is halted

Lawsuit over lack of payment for two entertainment events.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NASHVILLE, TN – A federal lawsuit against the founders of the Tree Town Music Festival is on hold.

Premier Global Productions sued Dave and Gary DeWaard of Forest City, Andrew Thompson, Basis Marketing, and Basis live for at least $1.7 million over an entertainment event at Penn State University in February 2017 and a Blake Shelton concert in Colorado in September 2017. Premier Global claimed in Tennessee Federal Court it was not paid for staging gear and services it provided for those two events, as well as a third event held before either of them.

The case is now “administratively closed” due to Gary DeWaard declaring bankruptcy, as required under federal law.

Court documents state the lawsuit could be reopened by a motion from any of the people involved.

A lawsuit against Dave and Gary DeWaard in Brevard County, Florida over a music festival is still moving forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Community Events