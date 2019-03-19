Federal lawsuit against Tree Town founders is halted

NASHVILLE, TN – A federal lawsuit against the founders of the Tree Town Music Festival is on hold.

Premier Global Productions sued Dave and Gary DeWaard of Forest City, Andrew Thompson, Basis Marketing, and Basis live for at least $1.7 million over an entertainment event at Penn State University in February 2017 and a Blake Shelton concert in Colorado in September 2017. Premier Global claimed in Tennessee Federal Court it was not paid for staging gear and services it provided for those two events, as well as a third event held before either of them.

The case is now “administratively closed” due to Gary DeWaard declaring bankruptcy, as required under federal law.

Court documents state the lawsuit could be reopened by a motion from any of the people involved.

A lawsuit against Dave and Gary DeWaard in Brevard County, Florida over a music festival is still moving forward.