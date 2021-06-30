Federal judge in Iowa apologizes for 'partisan' comments on Trump pardons

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has admitted wrongdoing and publicly apologized for comments ridiculing former President Donald Trump for issuing pardons to well-connected Republican officials.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt made the remarks during a phone interview with The Associated Press in December, saying: “It’s not surprising a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” In a bit of humor, he added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

Pratt’s remarks set off a firestorm of criticism among lawyers, who said that they were inappropriate from a federal judge and smacked of partisanship. In a public apology, Pratt says his remarks were wrong and he regrets making them.