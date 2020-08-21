Federal inmates tests positive for Covid-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A federal inmate in Rochester has tested positive for Covid-19.

Union President of the Rochester Federal Prison, Bill Axford, confirmed an inmate has the virus, making it the prison's first inmate related case. Axford tells KIMT News 3 the infect inmate was brough in from another facility. We reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for a statement regarding inmates being transferred during the pandemic, and have yet to hear back. In May, a staff member at the prison tested positive for the virus.