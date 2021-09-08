Federal health officials are keeping a close on the 'mu' variant

KIMT News 3 - Federal health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that the World Health Organization has named, "Mu."

The biggest thing we know right now is medical experts are saying they don't want to downplay the risk of the new mu variant, but there isn't an immediate threat just yet. That's the latest from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As of Friday, the mu variant accounts for nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. That's according to the Global Initiative on Sharing all Influenza Data. Dr. Fauci said the new variant has mutations that could evade certain antibodies, including those from the current COVID-19 vaccines. "There isn't a lot of clinical data to suggest that. It is mostly laboratory, in vitro data," explained Dr. Fauci. "Not to downplay it, we take it very seriously. But remember, even when you have variants that do diminish somewhat the efficacy of a vaccine, the vaccines are still quite effective against variants of that type."

Dr. Fauci said the bottom line is they're paying close attention to the mu variant, but the delta variant remains their top concern as it accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

As of right now, the states with the highest number of mu variant cases are California, Florida, Texas and New York.