Federal gun crimes in North Iowa send one to prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two men have been are sentenced for federal gun crimes in Winnebago County.

Timothy Retland and Matthew Ankeny pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a drug users.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says both men were users of methamphetamine. Retland was is accused of possessing a Remington 870 Express 16 gauge shotgun on May 19, 2019. Federal investigators also allege that on June 1, 2019, Ankeny possessed a Walther P22 pistol and Retland possessed a Walther P22 pistol, a Winchester 30/30 Model 94 lever-action rifle, an Arminius HW7T .22 caliber 8 shot revolver, an FN PS 90 rifle, a Ruger Super Black Hawk .44 caliber revolver, a Springfield Model 67 Series E 12 gauge shotgun, a Montgomery Ward and Co. Hercules Model 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun, an FNS SCAR Model 16S rifle, a Winchester Model 37 20 gauge shotgun, and a Winchester Model 270 .22 caliber rifle.

Retland has been sentenced to two years in federal prison while Ankeny has been given three years of supervised release.