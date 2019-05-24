Clear

Federal gun charge filed against Rochester man

Authorities say his DNA was found on the weapon.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota man is facing a federal charge for illegal gun possession.

Rochester police say they were called on May 1, 2018, about a car crashing into a pickup truck outside a home. The caller reported two black male subjects fleeing from the car and one of them removing a backpack from the backseat. Officers say they found a backpack in the home’s driveway that contained about 428 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana.

Police say there was also a .38 caliber handgun on the driver’s side floor of the car.

According to court documents, the car’s owner was interviewed and told officers he had let a friend, Lorenzo Eugene Heard Jr., borrow it. The owner says Heard told him the car had been stolen.

Rochester police obtained a search warrant for the DNA of Heard and a juvenile suspect. Court documents state only Heard’s DNA was found on the gun, which had been reported stolen in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Heard was charged Tuesday in Minnesota Federal Court with felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show Heard has a Mower County Conviction for 2nd degree assault, convictions in Olmsted County on two drug charges and reckless discharge of a firearm, and a conviction for robbery by intimidation in Cobb County, Georgia.

